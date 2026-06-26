Russia may begin exploration and development of Moon resources after 2036

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. The exploration and development of resources on the Moon and asteroids may become one of the key projects of state policy in the rocket and space industry after 2036, according to a draft presidential decree proposed by Roscosmos.

"The implementation of state policy in the field of space activities includes the concentration of resources on key areas and projects that ensure technological leadership, technological sovereignty, security, economic efficiency, and the long-term development of the Russian Federation, which include: <…> after 2036: <…> the exploration and development of resources on the Moon and asteroids," the draft presidential decree "On the Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation in the Field of Space Activities and the Use of Its Results Through 2036 and Beyond" said.

Among the main projects through 2036, Roscosmos also proposes including the exploration of the Moon using automated spacecraft, the delivery of lunar soil samples to Earth, and the construction of a lunar nuclear power plant to provide energy for infrastructure on the Moon's surface. In addition, under the draft, Roscosmos plans by 2036 to develop new launch vehicles, including those based on reusable technologies, deploy a large low-Earth-orbit satellite constellation for broadband communications, and significantly increase the number of spacecraft in the Earth remote sensing constellation.

About Russia's lunar program

It was reported earlier that the launch of the Luna-28, Luna-29 and Luna-30 spacecraft for studying Earth's natural satellite could take place in 2032-2036. The nearest planned missions are Luna-26 and Luna-27. The former is intended to create a platform for studying the Moon from low orbit: the Luna-26 spacecraft is expected to operate for one year in a low lunar orbit (60-80 km) and for another two years in a higher orbit (150-200 km). In addition, it will be capable of relaying information from the Luna-27.1 and Luna-27.2 landing modules. The Luna-27 mission is intended to test technologies for high-precision and safe landings on Earth's natural satellite, as well as conduct research in the Moon's polar region.

In May 2025, Roscosmos and the China National Space Administration signed a memorandum on the construction of a power plant for the International Lunar Research Station. Roscosmos has said that the station will be used to conduct fundamental space research and test technologies for long-term unmanned operations, with the prospect of a human presence on the Moon.