NATO no longer needed today — descendant of Otto von Bismarck

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. NATO is no longer needed, there is no enemy, and most people in Germany see this, founder of the Russian-German public project Bismarck Dialogue and descendant of the first Chancellor of the German Empire Otto von Bismarck, Alexander von Bismarck told TASS in an interview.

"I personally believe, as do many in Germany, that we no longer need NATO. Why? The Warsaw Pact no longer exists. During the Cold War, such a counterbalance was perhaps necessary. But today, such a military alliance is no longer needed. Against whom? Then we need an enemy, but we would not want to have one. Most in Germany see this," he said.

"The youth in Germany say, we also do not want the return of compulsory military service," von Bismarck noted. "Those who volunteer are fine; this is just enough to ensure our own security. And the money that is invested in armaments will be paid for by our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and they will not be able to pay it off. We see this now in America with its amount of debt. And many young people see this and say, ‘We do not need this; we need disarmament rather than armament’," he stressed.

"Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius want Germany to have the largest army again. For people in Germany, it is difficult to imagine what this means. And, as I have already mentioned, this will not please either Poland, France, or the United Kingdom, that Germany is once again the number one army. Of course, we must ensure our defense capability. But in other countries, our soldiers have absolutely nothing to do," von Bismarck concluded.