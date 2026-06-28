Iraq ready to host meeting between Iran, Gulf Arab nations — top diplomat

RABAT, June 28. /TASS/. Iraq has proposed reviving meetings between Iran, Iraq and Gulf states as it expressed its readiness to host such a meeting in Baghdad, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said following talks with his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi.

"At the talks, we put forward the idea to returning to meetings between Gulf countries, Iraq and Iran," Al Hadath television quoted Iraq’s top diplomat as saying. Baghdad is ready "to host such a meeting," Hussein stressed.

According to Hussein, as Iraq maintains "perfect relations with the United States," Baghdad "expresses its readiness to help both Tehran and Washington put an end to the war between them.".