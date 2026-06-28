United States, Iran agreed to stop strikes — Axios

WASHINGTON, June 29. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States and Iran reached an agreement to halt strikes and hold consultations in Doha on June 30, Axios journalist Barak Ravid said.

"The U.S. and Iran agreed to stop attacking each other, according to a senior U.S. official, as the two sides plan to meet Tuesday in Qatar's capital to work out their dispute over the Strait of Hormuz," he said, citing a high-ranking US official.

The parties initially planned to hold consultations in Switzerland on Tuesday but changed the venue and the key topic of talks after the escalation in recent days, one of the sources told the journalist.