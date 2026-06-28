Head of International BRICS Forum sees growing interest in Russian culture

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. There is growing interest in Russian culture in BRICS countries, and it can serve as a bridge between the grouping’s member states, Purnima Anand, president of the International BRICS Forum, told TASS.

"Russia is not just a country, it is a great civilization. Russian traditions and culture are very deep and they touch people’s hearts across the globe. India and Russia maintain very good relations and cultural ties. This is why Russian culture is very important for BRICS nations where there is growing interest in it," Anand said.

According to her, "the Indians like Russian culture very much, and people in Russia like the Indian one." "Russian ballet, Russian songs, and Russian literature are very well known in India. <…> As regards Russian literature, we organize programs to commemorate Russian writers from time to time. In addition, many performers from Russia are known in India," she continued.

Culture can serve as a bridge between BRICS countries, as "art is the greatest gift to the eyes and to the heart, bringing Global South residents together," Anand argued. "Art and culture are the soft power of our countries, and we are very rich in it," she concluded.

New Delhi will host the 18th BRICS summit, titled "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability," on September 12-13.