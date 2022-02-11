Team ROC winning gold, Russian Hachiko, and other stories are among some of the developments captured in this week's photos.
This week in photos: Team ROC winning gold, Russian Hachiko, street hockey in Ottawa
Take a look at the world in pictures from a TASS photo gallery
Russian skier Alexander Bolshunov became the Olympic champion, taking first place in the skiathlon, Beijing, February 6. He brought the Russian team the first gold of the Games in Beijing, and also became the first Russian skier to win the Olympics, the World Championship and the overall World Cup standings© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
The Russian national figure skating team won the team tournament at the Beijing Olympics, Beijing, February 7. Figure skaters, eight years after winning the Sochi Games, returned gold to Russia. The national team was represented by Kamila Valieva, Mark Kondratyuk, Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov, as well as Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov. The award ceremony for the winners and prize-winners was supposed to take place on Tuesday. On Friday, the International Doping Testing Agency reported that the reason for the postponement of the ceremony is Valieva's positive doping test result, which was passed on December 25. The ROC supports Kamila Valieva and organized legal assistance for her© Sergei Bobylev/TASS
People relax in sleeping cabins during the 2022 Olympics, Beijing, February 6. The Organizing Committee has prepared special areas for journalists in the Media Center with beds and a table© REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron during a press conference following a meeting in the Kremlin, Moscow, February 8. Macron was separated by a long table after refusing to take a PCR test in Russia. Putin noted that Russia and the West can continue negotiations on security guarantees, taking into account a number of ideas of the President of France© Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson runs with his dog in St James's Park in London, February 7© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls
A dog on the porch of the covid building of the emergency hospital named after M.A. Podgorbunsky, Kemerovo, February 6. The animal appeared on the threshold of the hospital about a year and a half ago. Local residents and medical staff of the hospital believe that he is waiting for the owner, who died in a medical facility. Doctors gave the dog the nickname Hachiko by analogy with the faithful dog from Japan© Danil Aikin/TASS
The car is driving along the road near Lake Abrau, which overflowed its banks, Novorossiysk, February 10. Due to heavy rainfall and active snowmelt, the shore of the lake was washed away, the road turned out to be flooded, part of the sidewalk collapsed, several trees fell into the water© Dmitry Feoktistov/TASS
People play hockey during protests in Ottawa, February 6. The action, initiated by Canadian truckers, began in Canada in front of the Houses of Parliament on January 29. The demonstrators demand that the federal and regional authorities lift all restrictions related to the pandemic© REUTERS/Lars Hagberg
Firefighters from a helicopter put out a fire in California, February 10. Due to hot weather and strong winds, forests in Laguna Beach and Los Angeles County caught fire© AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu
Eruption of Mount Etna in Sicily, February 10. The ash cloud from the crater rose to a height of 10 km. The Sicilian volcano Etna is the largest active volcano in Europe. He is under constant supervision of specialists© REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
The largest carnival parade in Uruguay, Las llamadas, Montevideo, February 10. With a holiday in Montevideo, the carnival season in Latin America begins© AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico
Surfer Eric Rebière flies over a wave on Praia do Norte, Nazare, February 10. This beach in the Portuguese town of Nazare is considered the place with the highest waves in the world© REUTERS/Pedro Nunes
