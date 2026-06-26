MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian troops liberated the community of Ivolzhanskoye in the Sumy Region over the week of June 20-26 in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Over the week, Battlegroup North units gained control of the settlement of Ivolzhanskoye in the Sumy Region through active operations," the ministry said in a statement.

The liberation of Ivolzhanskoye located on the bank of the Oleshnya River 25 km from Sumy expands the security zone along the border of Russia’s Kursk Region and bolsters the Russian army’s positions in the Sumy direction, the ministry reported earlier.

Russia’s Battlegroup North units are daily moving forward, driving out Ukrainian troops farther away from the Russian state border, ensuring the security of civilians, it said.

Russia delivers five precision strikes on Ukrainian military sites over week

Russian troops delivered five strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on Ukrainian military sites over the week in response to Kiev’s attacks on civilian facilities, the ministry reported.

"On June 20-26 of this year, in retaliation to Ukraine’s terrorist attacks on civilian facilities on Russian territory, the Russian Armed Forces delivered five combined strikes, hitting military-industrial sites, fuel and energy and transport infrastructure used by the Ukrainian army, ammunition and fuel depots, facilities for the assembly and storage of long-range unmanned aerial vehicles, and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries," the ministry said.

Russian forces deliver overnight strike on Kiev arsenals, Kremenchug refinery

Russian forces delivered an overnight strike by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles on a territorial recruitment center of the Ukrainian army and arsenals in Kiev and the Kremenchug refinery in the Poltava Region, the ministry reported.

"In addition, last night, a combined strike by precision weapons and long-range unmanned aerial vehicles was delivered on a territorial recruitment center and weapons storage facilities in Kiev and the oil refinery in Kremenchug in the Poltava Region," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts over 1,575 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted more than 1,575 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its areas of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

During the past week, Battlegroup North units "inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a motorized infantry brigade, six mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 1,575 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, 88 motor vehicles, 12 field artillery guns, two multiple rocket launchers and 11 electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in those frontline areas over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 1,510 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 1,510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 23 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, two marine infantry brigades and three territorial defense brigades," the ministry said.

"In Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the 25th Army continued destroying scattered Ukrainian army formations. Units of the 67th Division seized 50 enemy strongholds and liberated 327 buildings," the ministry reported.

Over the week, Battlegroup West forces eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian troops, four armored combat vehicles, two field artillery guns and 10 motor vehicles in Krasny Liman, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,510 personnel, 23 armored combat vehicles, 101 motor vehicles, 16 field artillery guns and five electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup West over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 1,280 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 19 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the past week, Battlegroup South units advanced deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of four mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said in a statement.

‘In Konstantinovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, assault teams of the Battlegroup South continued combat operations during the week to destroy the surrounded enemy in the city’s southwestern part. On June 20-26, they liberated 763 buildings from Ukrainian militants," the ministry said.

Battlegroup South forces eliminated over 560 Ukrainian troops and more than 130 items of various armament and military hardware in Konstantinovka over the week, it said.

Overall, the Ukrainian army lost more than 1,280 personnel, 19 armored combat vehicles, 139 motor vehicles and 21 field artillery guns in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup South over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts over 2,195 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 2,195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 20 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army, three marine infantry brigades, the Azov special operations brigade [outlawed as a terrorist group in Russia] and five National Guard brigades," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 2,195 personnel, 20 armored combat vehicles, 31 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery guns and three Grad multiple rocket launchers in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 3,155 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 3,155 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed 16 enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, Battlegroup East units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, two assault brigades, five air assault brigades, three assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a marine infantry brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 3,155 personnel, 16 armored combat vehicles, 55 motor vehicles and six field artillery guns in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts over 360 casualties on Ukrainian army in week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted more than 360 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, a mountain assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 360 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, 86 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns and 22 electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the week, it specified.

Russian air defenses intercept 4,562 Ukrainian UAVs, five cruise missiles over week

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 4,562 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), 89 smart bombs and five cruise missiles over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down 89 guided aerial bombs, five British-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, six rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 4,562 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 671 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 169,649 unmanned aerial vehicles, 663 surface-to-air missile systems, 29,918 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,749 multiple rocket launchers, 35,514 field artillery guns and mortars and 64,936 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.