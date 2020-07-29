COVID-19 vaccines by Gamaleya Center, Vektor are most promising

MOSCOW, July 29. /TASS/. Two of the most promising vaccines against the coronavirus are the vaccines developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Wednesday during a meeting with the participation of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on sanitary and epidemiological situation in Russia. .

"Two vaccines have the greatest outlook now. One of them is developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry jointly with the Russian Defense Ministry’s 48th Central Research Institute," she said. The deputy prime minister added that in August of 2020 the vaccine’s "conditional" state certification is planned. This means that after the registration one more clinical study of the vaccine will be conducted on 1,600 people. The launch of industrial production of the Gamaleya Center’s vaccine is planned for September of 2020.

According to the deputy prime minister, another vaccine is developed by the Vektor State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing. "The integrated clinical trials have started. Their completion is planned for September, the state certification is also planned for September. Also, the first batch is planned to be produced in October of 2020," she said.