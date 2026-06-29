Russia plans to complete clinical trials of tuberculosis vaccine by end of 2026

ORENBURG, June 29. /TASS/. Russian scientists are completing clinical trials of a new tuberculosis vaccine for adults and intend to register it in 2027, Irina Vasilyeva, Director of the National Medical Research Center for Phthisiopulmonology and Infectious Diseases, told TASS.

"Scientists at the Gamaleya Institute developed the GamTBvac vaccine, which is at the third phase of clinical trials. These should be completed by the end of this year. We hope it will be registered next year," Vasilyeva said.

The vaccine is a booster vaccine and enhances the effect of the BCG vaccine, the expert said.

"We hope that risk groups, people who may become ill with tuberculosis, will be less susceptible to the disease using this vaccine, that is, the incidence will decrease even more rapidly," Vasilyeva said.

After registration, the vaccine will face another stage of research - post-registration. At the same time, about 20 regions of the country are currently involved in clinical trials. The Russian vaccine will be offered to countries with a high burden of tuberculosis, including some countries in Africa, Southeast Asia, and Latin America, Vasilyeva added.