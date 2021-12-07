{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Anti-Russian sanctions

Kremlin sees no indirect evidence from US more anti-Russian sanctions possible

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Kremlin sees no indirect confirmations from the United States there is a possibility of more anti-Russian sanctions, which some foreign mass media have been speculating about, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"I would not react to this (media reports about more sanctions against Moscow), because a great deal of true things and falsehoods is published these days. I have seen no indirect confirmations from the White House. I have nothing to say," the Kremlin official said.

"As far as enthusiasm about sanctions is concerned, we are aware of the American side’s obsession with ‘sanction exercises.’ In this respect the predictability of the US side is regrettable," Peskov added.

Earlier, CNN mentioned the possibility of more sanctions, but the Kremlin had no idea whether it was a media hoax of an intentional leak.

According to CNN, possible US sanctions might affect members of the Russian president’s inner circle and energy producers and envisage Russia’s disconnection from the international inter-bank financial telecommunication system SWIFT.

