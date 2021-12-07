Leaders of four European states and US call for resumption of Normandy format

PARIS, December 7. / TASS /. The leaders of the UK, the US, France and Germany have discussed the relations between Russia and Ukraine, supporting the resumption of the talks in the Normandy format, the Elysee Palace stated on Tuesday.

"On Monday, December 6, the French President [Emmanuel Macron] held talks with the heads of state and government of the [NATO] Quint format (France, Germany, Italy, the UK and the US), <...> addressed tensions between Russia and Ukraine, expressed their determination to respect the Ukrainian sovereignty and the commitment to work for the sake of peace and security in Europe. All the sides reiterated the need to resume negotiations between Russia and Ukraine as part of the Normandy Format under the auspices of France and Germany," according to the communique.