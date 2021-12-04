Russia, Ukraine should demonstrate readiness to fulfill Minsk deal — Blinken

WASHINGTON, December 4. /TASS/. Russia and Ukraine should demonstrate their readiness to fulfill the Minsk agreements on settling the conflict in Donbass, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the Reuters Next online forum.

"What both countries need to do, Russia and Ukraine, is to make clear that they’re actually committed to implementing what they agreed to under the Minsk agreements," the US top diplomat said, adding that most of them have not been implemented so far. "If they do that, then we can resolve this [the Ukrainian conflict] diplomatically."

In his opinion, Russia should pull back its troops from the Ukrainian border as soon as possible in order to "de-escalate the crisis."