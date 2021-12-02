Third round of Russia-US strategic stability consultations due early 2022 — Lavrov

STOCKHOLM, December 2. /TASS/. A third round of Russia-US strategic stability consultations is due early 2022, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday.

"We [Russia and the United States] have a whole process that began after the Geneva summit: a strategic stability dialogue which is held regularly," Lavrov said. "As far as I understand, a third round is due at the very beginning of 2022."

He stressed that the Russian delegation would like to take a step forward along the track of the fundamental agreements the Russian and US leaders had achieved at the Geneva summit last June.

"The essence of the agreements is whatever the differences there may be, and these are rather deep, Russia and the United States should make a responsible approach, staying aware of the importance of our two countries for global stability and security, including those in the Euro-Atlantic region," Lavrov said.