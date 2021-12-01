Omicron variant probably already present worldwide — expert

MOSCOW, December 1. /TASS/. Omicron, the new variant of the novel coronavirus, has probably spread worldwide already, as it is yet unclear how well it can be detected by existing PCR tests, founder and Director General of the DNKOM Center for Molecular Genetic Studies Andrei Isayev has told TASS.

"Due to a large number of mutations, it is yet unclear how clearly will Omicron be visible on PCR tests and whether lab doctors can detect it correctly with the existing testing systems," he said. "And, in my opinion, we don’t know the true scope of Omicron’s presence worldwide, because a very small part of samples undergo sequencing, in comparison with PCR tests."

"We cannot afford sequencing samples taken from everyone coming from African countries. And, given the intensity of traffic, it is quite possible that this strain is totally widespread," he added.

Earlier, Russian chief sanitary official Anna Popova said the omicron strain has not been detected in Russia yet.

Last Friday, the World Health Organization (WHO) designated the B.1.1.529 variant as a "Variant of Concern" (VOC) and assigned it the Greek letter Omicron. It also said that the new variant has "a large number of mutations, some of which are concerning." "Preliminary evidence suggests an increased risk of reinfection with this variant, as compared to other VOCs," it said.