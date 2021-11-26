Solomon Islands police fire shots to disperse rioters — report

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. The Solomon Islands police fired warning shots in order to disperse anti-governmental protesters seeking to reach the Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare’s private residence, AFP reported Friday.

According to the report, the police were able to disperse the crowd and push the protesters towards the downtown capital city of Honiara.

Earlier, Radio New Zealand reported that protests on the Solomon Islands grew into large-scale riots that engulfed the majority of Honiara’s eastern regions. The rioters set fire to buildings and rob the stores. Most state services and agencies had to suspend their operations.

On November 24, Honiara protesters attempted to storm the Parliament building and set it on fire. After the police intervened, the protesters started robbing stores and setting fires to shops, schools and police precincts. The protesters have reportedly been organized by residents of the Malaita Province, who accuse the authorities of unwillingness to develop the region and rejecting a number of major projects planned for its territory.