Lavrov condemns foreign attempts at destabilizing Cuba — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov at his meeting with Cuba’s visiting Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas on Wednesday condemned the continuing attempts by foreign forces to destabilize the internal political situation in Cuba.

Lavrov strongly condemned the continuing attempts by foreign forces at destabilizing the internal political situation in Cuba, for which they employ color revolution templates. The readiness was expressed to furnish further all-round support to Cuba within the framework of friendly relations between our countries and peoples, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a news release.

In a constructive climate of trust, traditional in bilateral relations, the two sides discussed crucial issues of strengthening strategic Russian-Cuban partnership in the political, trading, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields, the Foreign Ministry said.

There was a detailed exchange of opinions on key issues on the international and regional agenda. The two countries confirmed their stance regarding the impermissibility of unilateral sanctions that are imposed in violation of the UN Charter and universally recognized principles and norms of international law, the Foreign Ministry said.

Also, the importance was stressed of stepping up joint efforts in the struggle against the novel coronavirus infection.

Cabrisas is in Moscow on a working visit.