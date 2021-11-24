Olaf Scholz to be elected as new Chancellor of Germany before December 8 — report

BERLIN, November 24. /TASS/. The Bundestag meeting that will elect Olaf Scholz as the new Chancellor of Germany will take place before December 8, Der Spiegel reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, under certain circumstances, Scholz may be elected as early as December 6.

Therefore, Angela Merkel, apparently, will not beat Helmut Kohl’s record, who led the German Cabinet for 5,869 days, from October 1, 1982, to October 26, 1998. To do that, Merkel must remain in power until December 17.

The Social-Democratic Party (SPD) won the September 26 parliamentary elections, securing 25.7% of votes. The CDU/CSU block got only 24.1% of votes, which became the worst outcome in its history. The Free Democratic Party security 11.5% of votes, while Alliance 90/The Greens got 14.8%. The Alternative for Germany (AfD) receiver 10.3%. The Left (Die Linke) also passed into the parliament with 4.9% of votes.

Following the elections, the Social Democrats, The Greens and the liberals commenced negotiations on establishment of the new government. On Wednesday, the parties announced the coalition agreement.