Refugees take to pontoon boats to cross from Belarus — Polish Defense Ministry

WARSAW, November 23. /TASS/. Migrants have taken to using pontoon boats in attempts to cross the border in the Bug River from Belarus into Poland, Poland’s Deputy Defense Minister Wojciech Skurkiewicz said on Radio Zet on Tuesday.

"We are seeing very dangerous cases,’’ he said. ‘’The migrants are congregating on the shores of the Bug. We have registered some attempts to cross the border by pontoon boats.’’

There can be ‘’up to several dozens’’ of these attempts a day, he added.

While most of the refugees sought to break through the border elsewhere a few days ago, the tensions have now shifted to the stretch of the border where it goes in the Bug River, Skurkiewicz said.