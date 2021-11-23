NATO states neighboring Belarus deployed 14 field camps — Defense Ministry statement

MINSK, November 23. /TASS/. Belarus is registering a growing number of field camps being deployed by neighboring NATO member states, Belarusian General Staff head and Deputy Minister of Defense Major General Viktor Gulevich said on Tuesday.

"If, last week, our intelligence discovered 12 field camps for the deployment of servicemen and vehicles, today we have information on the deployment of 14 such camps. Their capacity makes it possible to deploy several tens of thousands of servicemen," Gulevich said in a statement, published by the Belarusian Ministry of Defense.

Gulevich said that the Belarusian military has been registering a constant increase in NATO reconnaissance flights along the Belarusian border since 2020.

"If one month ago, the total number of reconnaissance aviation sorties was limited to two or three per day, today this number has increased almost twofold, to three to five sorties. Unmanned aviation is being used actively for reconnaissance sorties," the Major General said.

He noted that Minsk also registers the active involvement of third countries’ aviation in the reconnaissance tasks.

"The US Air Force is actively familiarizing itself with the so-called Eastern European theatre of war. The minimal distance of their sorties from the Belarusian state border is about 15 to 20 kilometers," Gulevich said.

He also expressed concerns that, besides Poland, Latvia and Lithuania are also ramping up their military contingents.

"If we also consider Ukraine’s aggressive behavior towards Belarus, then, effectively, we have a belt of unfriendly states forming around our country, in accordance with the notorious US ‘anaconda coil’ concept," the General Staff head.