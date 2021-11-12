Russia views US military activity in Black Sea region as security threat — top brass

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russia views the US military activity in the Black Sea region as a security threat, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"We view the US aggressive military activity in the Black Sea region as a threat to regional security and strategic stability," the statement reads.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry stressed, "the true goal of the US actions unprovoked by Russia are to study the theater of military operations in case of the use-of-force scenario in the southeast."

The NATO countries that are holding unscheduled drills in the Black Sea have intensified air reconnaissance near the Russian borders, the ministry said.

"The intensity of NATO air reconnaissance near the borders of the Russian Federation in the Black Sea continues growing," the statement says.