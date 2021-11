Armenian PM ready to meet with Azerbaijani president in Brussels on December 15 - ministry

YEREVAN, November 20. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan is ready to hold a meeting with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit in Brussels on December 15, Armenian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Vahan Hunanyan told TASS on Saturday.

"Armenia is poised to hold such a meeting," he said when asked by TASS.

On Friday, the European Council said in a press release that its President Charles Michel had reached an agreement with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to hold a meeting in Brussels on the sidelines of the Eastern Partnership summit on December 15.

Earlier on Saturday, Azerbaijan’s foreign ministry confirmed that Aliyev had agreed to take part in the meeting.