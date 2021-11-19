West not interested in discussing migration crisis — Belarusian top diplomat

MINSK, November 19. /TASS/. Western partners are not interested in discussing the migration crisis and hotbeds of military tensions, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said on Friday.

"As for both the migration crisis and the hotbeds of military tension, these things should be discussed openly. We must not accuse this or that side. Regrettably, we see no such openness, sincerity and actual interest on the part of our Western partners," BelTA quoted him as saying.

According to the Belarusian minister, many European politicians are deliberately seeking to "whip up hysteria" around Belarus. "Regrettably, we see that many European politicians do not take the trouble of getting to the heart of the recent developments, including the telephone conversations between President [of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko and [German] Chancellor [Angela] Merkel, to the core of Belarus’ official statements," Makei noted. "Again, they are deliberately seeking to fan emotions around the problems that do not exist, that have not been raised and discussed."

In his words, it means that many in the European Union are not interested in any constructive settlement of the challenges and threats common for the region and the entire world community.