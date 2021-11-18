Belarus shares coronavirus vaccine with migrants amassed at its border with EU states

MINSK, November 18. /TASS/. The Belarusian Ministry of Health reports that it allocated part of the Vero Cell coronavirus vaccine produced by China’s Sinopharm, for the vaccination of refugees staying at the Belarusian border with Poland. The republic received the vaccine as humanitarian aid, the ministry’s press service said on Thursday.

"The bulk of the nationals of Iraq, Syria and other countries who are staying at the Bruzgi logistics center, at the health resort of Svitanak (near Grodno), have vaccination passports. However, there are several dozen people who have asked to be vaccinated," the press service said. According to it, one coronavirus case among the refugees was reported on Wednesday.

The Belarusian Ministry of Health has reported that there are over 2.8 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the country, including over 1.9 million doses of Vero Cell. In the most recent batch of the vaccine received in the republic, 500,000 doses were donated by China. Belarus has also established the joint production of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine.

Earlier reports said that volunteers had distributed about 10,000 medical masks among the migrants. About 1,000 refugees have been accommodated at the Bruzgi logistics center, and new groups of migrants are expected to arrive.