Coalition agreement can be reached next week in Germany — parties

BERLIN, November 16. /TASS/. A coalition agreement of the future German government will be reached on as early as next week, this is the goal of the negotiators, general secretaries of the SPD, the FDP and the Greens reported on Tuesday at a joint press conference in Berlin.

"We aim to present a coalition deal within the next week so that it would be possible to meet the deadlines, the week after it is St. Nicholas Day (December 6 in Germany - TASS)," Secretary General of the Greens Michael Kellner noted. FDP’s Secretary General Volker Wissing said the talks were going "faster than he expected." SPD’s Secretary General Lars Klingbeil, for his part, confirmed that negotiations will continue on Wednesday, Friday and Monday. "The goal is to finish the coalition agreement next week," he added.

Coalition negotiations between the Social Democrats, the Greens and the Liberals on the creation of a new ruling coalition began on October 21. The three parties established 22 working groups to discuss various topics. The aim of the negotiations is to form a future government by December 10. If they are successful, the SPD’s representative Olaf Scholz will become the new chancellor.

Following the Bundestag elections held on September 26, the Social Democratic Party (SPD) emerged as the winner with 25.7%, while the conservative CDU/CSU bloc received 24.1% of the vote, which was its worst result ever. The liberal Free Democratic Party garnered 11.5% of the vote while 14.8% went to Alliance 90/the Greens and 10.3% to the right-wing populist Alternative for Germany party. The Left Party, with its 4.9% will also have representation in the Bundestag thanks to three direct mandates.