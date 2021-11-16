Xi Jinping, Biden discuss strategic issues of China-US relations

BEIJING, November 16. /TASS/. China’s leader Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden have discussed the strategic and fundamental issues of the relations between the two countries during a video conference, China Central Television reported on Tuesday.

"The sides held a complete and profound exchange of opinions on the strategic, comprehensive and fundamental issues of the development of Chinese-American relations as well as the important issues of mutual interest," the TV channel noted.

According to the TV channel, the online meeting of the two leaders began at 08:46 Beijing time (03:46 Moscow time). The first half of the meeting lasted about 1 hour 56 minutes after which the sides took a break. The second half of the meeting began at 11:06 Beijing time (06:06 Moscow time) and lasted about 1 hour 18 minutes. In total, the talks lasted about 3 hours 14 minutes.

This is the first official meeting between the two leaders since the US president assumed office in January 2021. Earlier, they exchanged messages and held telephone conversations. Their most recent telephone conversation was on September 10, 2021.