Number of migrants on Belarusian-Polish border is growing, says official

WARSAW, November 12. /TASS/. The number of migrants gathering at the Belarusian-Polish border has been on the rise, Spokeswoman for the Polish border guards, Katarzyna Zdanowicz, reported on Friday.

"The number of migrants has been on the rise. We see this based on the camp in Kuznica," she said, stressing that now there might not be 800, but rather up to 1,000 people in the camp. In total, as many as 4,000 refugees are likely to be near the border.

According to her, last night two attempts to illegally cross the border were thwarted. Another similar incident was reported by the Polish Defense Ministry on Twitter. "Migrants crossed the border-crossing point in Kuznica on the Belarusian side. They were detained by the Polish army, border guard and police. The group was walking along the fence [separating the border]," the ministry informed.

On November 8, the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border escalated when several thousand migrants approached the Polish border in the area of the border crossing point in Kuznica. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. Many set up a tent camp in the area, while according to Polish border guards, about 2,000 to 4,000 migrants have been in close proximity to the country's border trying to enter Poland in groups of several dozen people from time to time.

Currently, over 20,000 employees of law enforcement agencies: border guards, military and police officers are involved in ensuring security on the border.