Over 24 hours, 18 migrants from camp on Belarusian-Polish border seek medical aid

MINSK, November 11. /TASS/. The Belarusian Health Ministry reported that over the past 24 hours, 18 people from the refugee camp on the Belarusian-Polish border have requested medical aid, four were hospitalized.

"Over the past 24 hours, 18 people from the refugee camp have turned to hospitals and outpatient clinics for medical aid, four were hospitalized," head of the main directorate on organizing medical aid of Belarus’ Health Ministry Alexey Shcherbitsky said as quoted by the agency’s press service on Thursday.

According to him, three of the hospitalized patients have therapeutic pathologies. "These are patients of different ages from 10 to 70 years of age. Another 14 [patients] received outpatient treatment. Additionally, there have already been about 20 responses by ambulance crews," the official noted.

According to him, from the medical point of view, women and children are in the highest risk group for diseases and injuries. For instance, a pregnant Iraqi citizen was admitted to a hospital in the Grodno Region, however "despite all undertaken actions, specialists did not manage to save the baby: intrauterine fetal death was diagnosed, the woman herself is in a stable condition and receives all the necessary aid."

The migrant crisis on the Belarusian border with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland where the migrants have been flocking since the beginning of the year, sharply aggravated on November 8. Several thousand people approached the Polish border from Belarus and would not leave the area. Some of them attempted to enter Poland by destroying a barbed-wire fence. EU countries have accused Minsk of the intentional escalation of the crisis and have called for sanctions. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko stated that the Western countries themselves were to blame for the situation since people were fleeing the war in their homelands because of the West’s actions.