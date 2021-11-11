More restrictions due, if herd immunity against COVID not achieved — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, November 11. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID rates may grow further, thus resulting in more restrictive measures, if the herd immunity fails to be achieved, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Thursday.

"The disease will be spreading fast and the number of those infected will climb. More patients will have to be taken to hospital, pressures on the health service will mount and new measures to disrupt the infection chains will be required. And such additional measures will be taken," he said about the likely implications the failure to achieve the required level of herd immunity would entail.

About what these measures might look like, Peskov said, "Each region will be taking them depending on the situation and expediency." He added that there were no plans for introducing restrictions at the federal level against the coronavirus pandemic, but the situation was following an unfavorable trend.

Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova on Wednesday said Russia’s herd immunity rate was at a level of 48.4%, while full-scale protection from the infection would be achieved when 80% of adults had either experienced the infection or been vaccinated against it. For this, another 22 million Russians must be vaccinated and nine million others revaccinated.