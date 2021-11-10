Actions of Polish border guards can lead to conflict — Belarusian state border committee

MINSK, November 10. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Border Committee warned on Wednesday about the impending risk of conflict as a result of the actions of Polish border guards, who have recently used military weapons, firing over the heads of migrants attempting to enter the Polish soil from Belarus.

"We have been registering provocations organized by the Polish side," the statement of the Belarusian State Border Committee says. "Apart from physical violence and the use of tear gas when refugees attempt to cross the neighboring side, Polish servicemen employ military weapons and fire over their heads. It is necessary to recall that such imprudent actions can result in a border conflict," the Belarusian State Border Committee warned.

"Incidents of the use of weapons by Polish security forces towards refugees have been repeatedly verified by footage filmed earlier. There was no reaction from the EU to the actions of the Polish authorities, which demonstrates tacit consent with almost any illegal actions in resolving the migration crisis," the statement reads.