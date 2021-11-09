EU considers new sanctions on Belarus, targeting 30 individuals and entities - agency

MOSCOW, November 9. /TASS/. The European Union is close to imposing new sanctions against about 30 Belarusian individuals and legal entities, Reuters reported on Tuesday referring to diplomatic sources.

According to the sources, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei and the nation’s Belavia airline may be blacklisted. Sanctions may also be slapped on officials who the EU sees as responsible for the migration crisis on the borders of Belarus with EU countries.

A decision on new restrictions is expected to be made as early as next week.