CIS bodies to send 120 observers to monitor Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary election

BISHKEK, November 9. /TASS/. Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) bodies plan to send about 120 observers to monitor Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary election, department head at the CIS Executive Committee Yevgeny Kozyak said at a meeting with Chief of the Kyrgyz Central Election Commission (CEC) Nurzhan Shaildabekova in Bishkek on Tuesday.

"The CIS mission has begun its work, which involves members of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly. About 120 observers are expected to take part in these efforts," the Kyrgyz CEC quoted Kozyak as saying.

Shaildabekova, in turn, pointed out that the CEC had already received 56 requests "concerning irregularities, including overlapping ones." "Coordination and operation response units involving the chairpersons of local election commissions of all levels and law enforcement agencies have launched their activities. It made it possible to ensure interaction between election authorities and law enforcement agencies," she said, adding that every request was assessed.

Kyrgyzstan's parliamentary election is scheduled to take place on November 28. For the first time in ten years, the election will be held under a mixed system, as 54 lawmakers will be elected on party lists and another 36 seats will be decided in single-mandate districts.