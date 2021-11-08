Poland sends counter-terror units to border with Belarus — Interior Ministry

WARSAW, November 8. /TASS/. Polish law enforcement agencies have dispatched counter-terror units to the Polish-Belarusian border following reports that a big group of migrants is trying to cross the border from Belarus, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik told Telewizja Polska on Monday.

"Border guards, army and police units are at the site. I am confident that these are the forces sufficient to deal with the threat," he said. "There are additional border guard patrols and prevention forces there. Counter-terror units have been dispatched today. We have 12,000 soldiers, and we believe that these forces will be enough," the deputy minister noted.

According to him, reports that several thousand people are trying to cross the Polish border is an exaggeration. "We saw a group of 500 to 1,000 migrants heading to the Polish border. We knew that we would have this situation. We even knew approximately when," Maciej Wasik said.

The State Border Committee of Belarus reported that about 1,000 refugees were heading towards the border with Poland. According to the Polish border guards, they haven’t crossed into Poland so far.