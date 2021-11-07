Iraqi premier says he was not harmed during drone attack on his residence

CAIRO, November 7. /TASS/. Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi said early on Sunday he was not harmed in the bomb-laden drone attack on his residence earlier in the day.

"Thanks God, I’m fine, I’m with my people, and I call upon everyone to stay calm and reserved in the name of Iraq," the premier wrote in a Twitter post.

Earlier on Sunday, the Al Arabiya TV channel reported that the premier was hospitalized with minor injuries after his residence was attacked by a bomb-laden unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) early on Sunday. Iraqi security forces confirmed reports of the attack, but said that "the attempt on Al-Kadhimi’s life with the help of a bomb-laden drone that struck his residence in Baghdad’s green zone has failed, the premier was not harmed.".