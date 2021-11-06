Two Republican congressmen urge Biden to send more arms to Ukraine

WASHINGTON, November 6. /TASS/. US Republican congressmen Mike Rogers and Mike Turner (of Alabama and Ohio, respectively) urged US President Joe Biden to provide military aid to Ukraine and send warships to the Black Sea on Friday, according to their letter quoted by the Defense News weekly.

"With the recent massing of Russian forces on the Ukrainian border, we urge your administration to take immediate and swift action to provide support to Ukraine in the form of intelligence and weapons," the congressmen asserted. They urged the US administration to increase the volume of the supplies of lethal weapons to Ukraine to contain and deflect the alleged "renewed invasion threat from Russian forces."

According to them, Biden should "deploy a US military presence in the Black Sea to deter a Russian invasion." "Additionally, we urge you to immediately consider an appropriate US military presence and posture in the region and to initiate appropriate intelligence sharing activities between the US and Ukraine to prevent the situation from escalating further," the letter asserted.

Earlier, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby stated that the agency was closely monitoring the activity of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine.

On November 3, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took a swipe at articles published in US media outlets that claim Russia was allegedly amassing troops at the Ukrainian border, branding them to be part of a fake news campaign. She noted that at least three US media outlets - Politico, the Washington Post and Foreign Policy published "as if on cue in a real panic attack" materials that Russia was allegedly moving its troops to the Ukrainian border. "This wasn’t one fake news item, this is an entire fresh fake news campaign in American media outlets," the diplomat said at a briefing on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov branded the reports of Russian military equipment "near the borders with Ukraine" as "cheap fake news." The press secretary emphasized that the movement of Russian military equipment and troops inside the country is solely Moscow’s internal affair.