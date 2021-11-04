{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Belarusian MP says Lukashenko recognizes Crimea as Russia’s territory

Andrei Savinyh stressed that Belarus had considered Crimea as Russia’s territory for a long time, but this was not formalized for Russia’s media space

MOSCOW, November 4. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko’s statement on Crimea at the meeting of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus means recognizing it as part of Russia, Belarusian MP Andrei Savinyh said on Thursday.

"Beyond all doubt," Savinyh, who chairs the permanent commission for international affairs at the House of Representatives (lower house of the Belarusian parliament) told YouTube channel Solovyov Live.

The lawmaker stressed that Belarus had considered Crimea as Russia’s territory for a long time, but this was not "formalized for Russia’s media space."

"Nevertheless, several times and the president’s statement was that this (Crimea as part of Russia - TASS) is a political reality. Today it was unequivocally announced, and for us, Crimea, as well as, let’s say, a month ago, is and was an integral part of the Russian Federation," the lawmaker added.

Lukashenko "complained" to Putin earlier in the day at a video conference of the Supreme Council of the Union State that he had not been invited to Sevastopol to mark Russia’s National Unity Day, although Putin "used to promise me that he would bring me along to Crimea." In response, Putin told Lukashenko about the monument to victims of the Russian Civil War (1917-1922) in Crimea and assured that he would always be delighted to welcome the Belarusian president in the peninsula.

About Crimea’s recognition

After a government coup in Ukraine in February 2014 the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol made a decision to hold a referendum on reunification with Russia. In the voting held on March 16 more than 80% of those eligible to cast their ballots took part. The unification with Russia was supported by 96.7% and 95.6% in Crimea and Sevastopol respectively. On March 18, the Russian president signed a treaty on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol to the Russian Federation. On March 21, the treaty was ratified by the Federal Assembly. In defiance of the indisputable results of the referendum Kiev refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.

On March 23, 2014, Lukashenko said that Crimea was de facto part of Russia, pointing out that nobody demanded that he recognizes or does not recognize the Crimean referendum.

On August 9, 2021, Lukashenko said that Belarus will recognize Crimea as part of Russia when "the last Russian oligarch" starts delivering goods there.

