Biocad capable of producing 20 mln doses of Sputnik V a month — CEO

VERONA, October 28. /TASS/. Russia's biotechnological company Biocad is capable of making 20 million courses of the Sputnik V anti-coronavirus vaccine a month and is prepared to build up production even further, the company's CEO Dmitry Morozov told TASS on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Forum on Thursday.

"There will be tens of millions of doses… Two leading companies - ours and our colleagues at Generium - are capable of making 20 million sets every month. We continue increasing our output," Morozov said.

The company is stepping up the production of this vaccine, because it is aware of its great export potential and believes that it will very likely be approved by the World Health Organization and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), he added.

On September 23, 2020, Biocad clinched a deal with the Gamaleya Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology on the mass production of Sputnik V. Biocad's business is the development and production of generic medications, bioanalogues and original drugs for the treatment of oncological, autoimmune and genetic illnesses, such as cancer, HIV, multiple sclerosis, and others. In the spring of 2021, Biocad achieved an output of two million doses of the anti-coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V a month and promised that in the summer it would build up production to 5-6 million doses a month.