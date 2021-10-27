JCPOA talks to resume by late November — Iranian senior diplomat

MOSCOW, October 27. /TASS/. The six-side negotiations on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with Iran will resume by late November, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri said in his Twitter Wednesday.

"We agree to start negotiations before the end of November. Exact date would be announced in the course of the next week," Bagheri said, adding that he had a "very serious and constructive dialogue" with JCPOA Joint Commission coordinator Enrique Mora.

Earlier, the IRIB broadcasting company reported that Bagheri had talks with Mora in Brussels. According to the report, Iran is ready to return to the talks, dedicated to the full withdrawal of US sanctions and normalization of Tehran’s trade relations with the world.

On October 14, Bagheri had talks with Mora, dedicated to the return to the JCPOA. Back then, the sides agreed to continue their consultations in Brussels.

On September 21, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the talks on restoration of JCPOA will resume in several weeks in Vienna. According to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Tehran expects that the negotiations process will result in withdrawal of sanctions imposed on Iran.