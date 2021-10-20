Russia, ‘Extended Troika’ may play crucial role for Afghanistan — Taliban delegation

MOSCOW, October 20. /TASS/. Russia along with the ‘Extended Troika’ (Russia, the US, China, and Pakistan) can play a pivotal role for Afghanistan and for regional security, Abdul Salam Hanafi, deputy prime minister of Afghanistan’s interim government, who arrived in Russia heading a delegation of the Taliban (outlawed in Russia) for talks in the Moscow format, said on Wednesday.

"The [‘Extended] Troika’ is a very important format for security in the entire region. It is a platform for speaking out and for [seeking] a unified position among regional states," he said. "As a powerful regional actor, Russia can play a positive role for Afghanistan."

The Moscow format was established in 2017, based on a six-party consultation mechanism of the special envoys of Russia, Afghanistan, India, Iran, China and Pakistan.

The Taliban mounted a massive operation to regain control over Afghanistan after the United States announced the withdrawal of its military personnel from the country. On August 15, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down and fled the country, as Taliban forces swept into Kabul, without encountering any resistance. On September 6, they claimed full control of Afghanistan’s territory and on September 7, declared a new interim government, which has not yet been recognized by any country.