Russia deems it necessary to get more data on North Korea’s missile launches — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, October 19. /TASS/. Russia’s stance is that it is primarily necessarily to get more information on North Korea’s missile launches, Russia’s First Deputy Permanent Representative at the UN Dmitry Polyansky said on Tuesday.

"We need to get more information about this. We have seen only media reports and news should not be trusted too much. An expert assessment is needed," the Russian diplomat said, responding to a question about the possibility of convening a UN Security Council meeting.

As the South Korean military reported, North Korea launched a ballistic missile from a coastal site in the country’s northeast on Tuesday morning, making it the eighth missile launch since the beginning of this year.

In Seoul’s estimates, North Korea could have tested a submarine-launched ballistic missile, as was the case in 2015 and 2019. As Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters, the Japanese authorities believe that Pyongyang test-fired two ballistic missiles.