Private operators start withdrawing gas from Ukrainian UGS — Putin

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Private foreign operators have initiated a gradual withdrawal of their gas from Ukrainian underground gas storages (UGS), Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week forum.

"What do we see now? Gradual pumping-out started from underground gas storages in Ukraine by private operators, including foreign ones," the head of state said.

Gas needed by Europe is partly kept in Ukrainian UGS and its significant quantity belongs to European and private operators and not to Ukrainian ones, Putin added.