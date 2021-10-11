Following Houthi attack on Saudi airport, Russia calls for refraining from escalation

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Following the October 9 Houthi attack on the King Abdullah international airport in the Saudi city of Jizan, Moscow calls on all parties to the Yemeni conflict to refrain from armed confrontation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"We reiterate our principled position on the necessity of the soonest end of the armed confrontation in Yemen and the launch of a United Nations-brokered inclusive negotiating process, which is essential for reducing confrontation and ensuring sustainable stabilization," the ministry said. "We call for the invigoration of mediatory efforts of United Nations Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg toward political solutions on the basis of due account to the interests of all key political forces, religious and regional groups in that country."

Russia is worried about the situation and calls on the parties to refrain from any actions that may escalate the situation. "The Saudi-led Arab coalition continues regular strikes on the Houthi-controlled territories in Yemen. We call on all the conflicting parties in Yemen to refrain from any actions entailing further casualties of this protracted conflict, destruction of the vital infrastructure, aggravation of the already critical humanitarian situation," the ministry said.

It also expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the October 10 attack in the Yemeni Aden province. "We note with regret that the further degradation of the situation in Yemen creates favorable conditions for more active activities of terrorist structures in that country," the ministry said. "Another example of it was the October 10 attack on the convoy of Aden province governor, Ahmed Lamlas, and Yemeni agriculture minister, Salem al-Socotri, in the city of Aden, killing six and wounding seven people. We strongly condemn this terror attack. We extend condolences to the families of those killed."

"We will continue to do our best to promote steps toward establishing a comprehensive intra-Yemeni dialogue geared to reach a comprehensive and lasting solution to numerous problems facing Yemen and telling on its neighboring states," it stressed.

On October 9, the Ansar Allah (the Houthi) movement staged a drone attack on the King Abdullah international airport in the Saudi city of Jizan, in which ten people were hurt.