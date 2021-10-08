Russian editor-in-chief Muratov and Philippine’s journalist Ressa win Nobel Peace Prize

HELSINKI, October 8. /TASS/. The Norwegian Nobel Committee has awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Dmitry Muratov, the editor-in-chief of the Russian newspaper Novaya Gazeta, and Filipino journalist Maria Ressa, Chairman Berit Reiss-Andersen stated on Friday.

The committee has decided to award the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov "for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace".

"Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time," the Norwegian Nobel Committee chairman said.

These journalists demonstrated a "courageous fight for freedom of expression." "They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," Reiss-Andersen noted.

Dmitry Muratov is the first Russian to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Earlier, this award was received by Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990.