Success of dialogue with US on strategic stability depends on political will — diplomat

GENEVA, October 1. /TASS/. Dialogue between Russia and the US on strategic stability could be successful if both sides possess the political will, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said at a public discussion in the Geneva Center for Security Policy (GCSP) on Friday.

"It is of no surprise that the dialogue proves that the two sides have many discords, disagreements and contradictory views on things and only a few points of convergence, but this is normal at this stage. It’s just the beginning of the journey. If the political will and readiness for creative diplomacy prevails on both sides, then there are no unbridgeable gaps," the senior diplomat said.

The deputy foreign minister also added that Russia is always open to constructive interaction in this sphere.

Russian-US consultations on strategic stability were held in Geneva on Thursday. The Russian senior diplomat told journalists that a new round of consultations demonstrated the readiness of the sides to advance the process while so far there are very few shared views.

The first face-to-face round of Russian-US consultations on strategic stability in 2021 was held on July 28 in Geneva.