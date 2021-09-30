UN Security Council summit long overdue, organizational difficulties manageable — official

GENEVA, September 30. /TASS/. A summit of UN Security Council permanent members is long overdue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told journalists on Thursday, adding that matching the leaders’ schedules is not an impossible task.

"We believe that this event is long overdue," he underscored. "There will always be complications with matching the schedules of world leaders, so some in the Security Council ‘Five’ sometime invoke the difficulty of meeting in one city at a certain time - be it on purpose or on the sidelines of another event. We believe it could be solved, for example, by organizing a video conference as the first step."

"Not as a replacement for the full-scale in-person format, but as a way to overcome the schedule matching situation," the senior diplomat said.