Allegations of backchannels with Russia formally recognized as hoax - Trump

NEW YORK, September 26. /TASS/. Results of the investigation by Special Counsel John Durham became an official confirmation that allegations regarding backchannels with Russia were a hoax from the very start, former US President Donald Trump said at a rally of his supporters in Perry (Georgia), broadcast by Newsmax TV Channel.

"Russia, Russia, Russia hoax" was indeed a total scheme made by crooked Hillary Clinton and Democrats. How would you like to have her as your wife?" Trump said. "They made up a hoax and we had to live with that for three years. What kind of sick, perverted mind does that? The lawyer and Hillary Clinton and Democrats made that up, it was a hoax. And now they are doing it again with January the 6th [the day when Trump supporters broke into the Congress building to prevent approval of November 2020 presidential elections - TASS]," he noted.

"It is officially now - it was a hoax from the very beginning," the politician added.