Russian budget expenditures on national projects reach $12.32 bln

MOSCOW, May 14. /TASS/. Expenditures of the Russian federal budget on national projects as of May 1, 2024, according to preliminary data, amounted to 1.124 trillion rubles ($12.32 bln) or 37% of planned budget assignments, the Ministry of Finance said.

The highest level of implementation was reported for the national projects Culture (55%), Science and Universities (48.4%), Demography (47.7%), Healthcare (44.6%), and Labor Productivity (42.2%).