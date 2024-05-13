Over 170 protesters detained and released in Yerevan during day

YEREVAN, May 13. /TASS/. More than 170 protesters were detained in Yerevan during the day, Garnik Danielyan, an opposition lawmaker and a leader of the Tavush for the Motherland opposition movement, said, adding that all of them were later released.

"During the day, 171 participants in the disobedience actions were detained. Police used force but could not stop anyone. Let us applaud these people and lawyers who stay by them day and night. Now, all of those detained have been released," he said.

Grass-roots protests against the delimitation and demarcation of the border with Azerbaijan in the Tavush region and ceding four villages to Baku are coordinated by the Tavush for the Homeland movement. The movement is led by archbishop Bagrat, who has been accused by government- and Western-sponsored mass media, bloggers and experts of being paid by Russia to organize the protests.