All blazes caused by Ukrainian attack on industrial zone in Krasnodon localized — LPR head

LUGANSK, May 13. /TASS/. All blazes following a Ukrainian attack on an industrial zone in Krasnodon in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) have been localized, LPR head Leonid Pasechnik wrote on his Telegram channel.

"All blazes on the premises of an industrial zone in Krasnodon have been localized. As many as 28 people have been evacuated from buildings," he said, referring to employees of the Yunost weapons manufacturer and a sector of the Kransdon unit of the Luganskgas utility. Two of those people have sought medical assistance after being trapped in a fire, he added.

On Monday, the Ukrainian armed forces launched a rocket attack on an industrial zone in Krasnodon. A fire broke out in the town. As a result of the shelling, three civilians were killed and four were injured. The road to Krasnodon is now shut down, so all traffic is being directed to use a detour. City schools will be switched to an online mode from May 14.