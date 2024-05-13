Russian, Bolivian presidents discuss bilateral relations — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Bolivian counterpart Luis Arce have held a telephone conversation to discuss the further development of bilateral relations, including those in trade and economic and energy spheres, the Kremlin’s press service has said.

"At the initiative of the Bolivian side there has been a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the President of the multinational state of Bolivia Luis Arce," the news release reads.

Putin and Arce "discussed the development of bilateral relations with a focus on the implementation of mutually beneficial joint projects in trade, economy and energy."

The leaders of Russia and Bolivia also agreed to step up contacts at various levels, the Kremlin press service added.