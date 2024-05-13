Caracas, Moscow expanding bilateral cooperation — top Venezuelan diplomat

CARACAS, May 13. /TASS/. Russia and Venezuela are expanding their mutually beneficial cooperation, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto said after talks with visiting Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin.’’

"Within the framework of the political and diplomatic union between our peoples, we held a meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin in the interests of further strengthening friendship and developing mutually beneficial cooperation," he wrote on his X page.

Vershininn is taking part in the second meeting of national coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations, which is underway in Caracas. The group includes 19 countries, including Russia and Belarus.